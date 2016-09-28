New Concert Series to Raise Funds Debuts with Reunion of Area Musicians

Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: First Universalist Church, 169 Pleasant St, Auburn, ME For more information: 207-783-0461; uuconcerts.org

AUBURN—The members of the First Universalist Church, Unitarian Universalist of Auburn have a history of presenting great concerts dating back to the 1980s and before, but few concerts have been produced there in recent years. The evening of Friday, October 7th, that will change with the debut of a brand new monthly concert series called Concerts for a Cause.

Proceeds from the concert series will help support local charities and service organizations. “While we believe that, as people of faith, we are called to minister through the transformative power of love,” says Rev. Jodi Hayashida, “we know that we don’t do that work alone. We’ve chosen to support local organizations that are doing truly incredible work, serving, healing, and holding members of the L/A community. It is our joy to contribute to their service in this small way.” Proceeds from this debut concert will benefit the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The first concert at 7:30pm on October 7 (all but one concert in the series will happen on “First Fridays”) will feature a reunion of the remaining members of Turkey Hollow. Originally a trio of the late Tom Rowe, also of Schooner Fare fame; his son, Dave Rowe; and guitarist Denny Breau. The band continued as a duo after the elder Rowe’s death in 2004, but played its last official show in Dover-Foxcroft in 2006. Turkey Hollow combines two virtuosic guitarist-vocalist-songwriters to evoke a virtual tapestry of Americana sound, with songs ranging from the sentimental ballad of times gone by to the foot-stomping, hand-clapping singalong.

Dave Rowe, now the music director at the church as well as the producer of the concert series, is glad to open the series with this reunion.

“Denny and I have kept in touch through the years, and still perform Christmas shows every year with Phil House, but we haven’t done any Turkey Hollow music in over a decade. We are very excited for this show. I hope it will be the first of many great shows,” said Rowe.

Good Shepherd Food Bank is dedicated to feeding the hungry in Maine. As food banking has changed over the years, Good Shepherd Food Bank has become more of a grocery store where local food pantries come and pick up the food to bring it back to the community. For every $1 received, they are able to purchase 4 meals because of of their huge purchasing power of retail-priced foods. With a sell-out crowd, this Concert for a Cause has the potential to provide over 6000 meals to hungry Mainers.

Future shows in the concert series will bring other great artists from around Maine and the country to the church’s stage including the Wicked Good Band, Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas, Bold Riley, Jud Caswell, Reggie Harris, David Mallett, the Gather Rounders, and Phil House.

For tickets or more information about the Turkey Hollow reunion concert or other upcoming shows, visit or call the church at 207-783-0461.

