New Alliance Gallery opens on Harlow St. in Bangor

The Museum of Art Alliance, a direct service non-profit for the UMaine Museum of Art, recently completed an enhancement project of UMMA’s Harlow Street entryway at 40 Harlow Street in downtown Bangor. As visitors arrive they are greeted by the new Alliance Gallery, which features a colorful display of works creating an attractive and welcoming environment.

The project was made possible through the generous support of the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, Don and Linda Zillman through the Maine Community Foundation, and Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham.

