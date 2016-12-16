New Alliance Gallery opens on Harlow St. in Bangor

Joyce Clark Sarnacki, Bangor Savings Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, and George Kinghorn, UMMA Director and Curator, open the new Alliance Gallery at the December 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
contributed
Joyce Clark Sarnacki, Bangor Savings Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, and George Kinghorn, UMMA Director and Curator, open the new Alliance Gallery at the December 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham, supporters of the new Alliance Gallery at the UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor.
contributed
Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham, supporters of the new Alliance Gallery at the UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor.
Posted Dec. 16, 2016, at 1:17 p.m.

 

Joyce Clark Sarnacki, Bangor Savings Bank's Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, and George Kinghorn, UMMA Director and Curator, open the new Alliance Gallery at the December 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Joyce Clark Sarnacki, Bangor Savings Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer, and George Kinghorn, UMMA Director and Curator, open the new Alliance Gallery at the December 15 ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham, supporters of the new Alliance Gallery at the UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor.

Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham, supporters of the new Alliance Gallery at the UMaine Museum of Art in Bangor.

Story continues below advertisement.

The Museum of Art Alliance, a direct service non-profit for the UMaine Museum of Art, recently completed an enhancement project of UMMA’s Harlow Street entryway at 40 Harlow Street in downtown Bangor. As visitors arrive they are greeted by the new Alliance Gallery, which features a colorful display of works creating an attractive and welcoming environment.

The project was made possible through the generous support of the Bangor Savings Bank Foundation, Don and Linda Zillman through the Maine Community Foundation, and Cheryl Coffin & Ralph Topham.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Go ahead and laugh at this Maine man’s obituary
  2. ‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post‘It’s changed our lives’: Journey continues for Bangor teen at center of viral Facebook post
  3. Young girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crashYoung girl dies from injuries suffered in Gorham crash
  4. Regulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wantedRegulators punish Emera, allow half the rate increase it wanted
  5. Fate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine courtFate of Stockton Springs woman’s house in hands of Maine court

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Bangor