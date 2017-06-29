New Administrator Takes Helm

Fort Kent ~ Northern Maine Medical Center (NMMC) has named a new administrator at Forest Hill Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center. Travis Guy, RN, is now at the helm of the forty five bed facility which is managed as a department of NMMC. Alain Bois, Chief Operating Officer at NMMC said, “We are thrilled that Travis has accepted the position.” Bois also said that it was a smooth transition with Guy already very familiar with the facility, staff and residents in the position he previously held at Forest Hill.

Guy is a graduate of the University of Maine, at Fort Kent, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 2002. Since being licensed as a registered nurse, Guy has worked both in acute care hospital settings and long term care nursing. In his most recent professional role as Resident Care Coordinator, he became certified by the American Association of Nurse Assessment Coordination (AANAC) and he is a member of the professional association.

In his previous position as Resident Care Coordinator (RCC) at Forest Hill, Guy believed he could make a difference for the residents to achieve their highest level of function, promote what they do well and contribute to their quality of life. The critical role he held as the RCC of blending nursing and organizational skills to manage the responsibilities for overseeing the smooth operations of resident care in the facility supported a seamless transition when he took over as Administrator. Guy said, “I love learning new things, I have learned more in a few short months than I can even explain. Although I feel that I am a newer face to the organization, I have gained a lot of trust from my peers in a short time. Our priority is to ensure we are providing the highest quality care for our residents.”

Providing quality care in the St. John Valley for the past forty three years, the Music Certified facility employs over sixty full time equivalents and is dually certified for long term care and skilled nursing. Rated five stars for quality by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, Forest Hill Rehab and Skilled Nursing Center provides rehabilitative, restorative, and ongoing skilled nursing/long term care to patients or residents in need of assistance with activities of daily living.

Guy resides in Fort Kent, with his wife Jodi and two children, ten year old Abigail and soon to be eight, Caleb; the family also has a Golden Retriever named Remi. Leisure time interests include engaging in multiple seasonal outdoor activities with his wife and children.

