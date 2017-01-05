Neuroscience Informed Self Care

By Steve Nesky
Posted Jan. 05, 2017, at 9:53 a.m.

Friday, June 2, 2017 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine

For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

This experiential workshop offers opportunities to explore how brains, bodies, beliefs and behaviors are changed in response to working with trauma. During this skills-based workshop you will experiment with ways to actively shape your nervous system towards health, explore the use of self-directed neuroplasticity as a tool for wellbeing and learn to engage both hemispheres in narrating your own unique story. The workshop begins with self assessment using a variety of tools to identify personal areas of risk and resource. We will then move into learning the science of self care in combination with active exploration of specific practices that offer neuroscience informed strategies for regulation and resilience. At the conclusion of the workshop, participants will create their own personal neuroscience informed self-care guide.

Deb Dana, LCSW

June 2, 2017, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sweetser, 329 Bath Road, Brunswick

Cost: $100

