Neurobiology of Stress, Fear and Trauma

Thursday, April 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php

We know from the expanding research in adverse childhood

experiences that overwhelming, unsafe or unstable environments

have serious lifelong consequences for the survivors. Understanding

the biology of fear and stress responses can provide a path for

patients to better understand themselves and their responses to

the world. Participants will discuss examples of groups putting these

concepts to practical use in their communities as they prepare to

assist others to do the same.

