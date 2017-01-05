Neurobiology of Stress, Fear and Trauma

Thursday, April 6, 2017 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Sweetser, 329 Bath Rd., Brunswick, Maine
For more information: 207-294-4414; sweetsertraining.org/trainings-workshops.php
We know from the expanding research in adverse childhood
experiences that overwhelming, unsafe or unstable environments
have serious lifelong consequences for the survivors. Understanding
the biology of fear and stress responses can provide a path for
patients to better understand themselves and their responses to
the world. Participants will discuss examples of groups putting these
concepts to practical use in their communities as they prepare to
assist others to do the same.
Janis Petzel, M.D.
