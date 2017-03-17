Nets 4 Pets 4 Vets

By Nory Jones
Posted March 17, 2017, at 6:58 a.m.

Please join us for a community dinner to help Veterans with PTSD via therapy pets!

Friday, March 24, 2017, 3-6 pm, 45 Columbia Street, Bangor

● Farm-to-Table dinner- food purchased from Maine Veteran farms!

o FREE for Veterans & active duty

o Suggested donation -$8/adult, $4/child under 10 for everyone else!

● Questions? Contact us at: mbscorps@maine.edu or

● See our web site: http://www.mbs.maine.edu/mbscorps/activities-events/nets4pets4vets/

