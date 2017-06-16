Nepal: 50 Years Observing Tradition and Change

Thursday, July 6, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net
Brooksville resident Jeff Kaley will give a slide presentation about Nepal at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday, July 6th at 6:30 PM. This year is the 50th anniversary of Kaley’s first visit to Nepal on a Peace Corps mission. Since that time he has made frequent visits back to Nepal visiting many cities and towns throughout the countryside, often off the tourist tracks. He will talk about his experiences arriving in the country 50 years ago, how he has seen it change over time, and what the situation in Nepal is like today.
Back in 1967, Nepal was only recently emancipated from the brutal 100-year-long British-backed Rana Dynasty, and many Nepalese people Kaley met had not heard of America. Over time, Kaley witnessed the radio become popular, people beginning to wear eyeglasses, and increasing enrollments in schools. Slowly, tourists began to trickle in to the country, and the Nepalese people became aware of other religions and ways of life.
According to Kaley, “Nepal is a very unique country with its own stories, problems, hopes and ideas,” he says. “I have been greatly privileged to have become an elder in this country. Fortunately I have remembered how to speak Nepali, though I did lose it once after 13 years of not revisiting). Many of my old friends are still alive, or their homes are inhabited by their descendants, and I have become friends with their children and grandchildren.”
Last winter, Kaley spent a few months in Nepal once again, surveying earthquake damage. He raised the money to bring with him 50 solar-charged lanterns, as well as blankets, mosquito nets, and 90 sacks of rice. This event is sponsored by the library. There is no charge and everyone is welcome. For more information call the library at 374-5515.
