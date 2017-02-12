“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” Speaker Series Returns to Stockton Springs Community Library with Screening of “Being Mortal”

Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Stockton Springs Community Library, Corner of Station and Main St., Stockton Springs, Maine For more information: 207-567-4147; stocktonspringslibrary.org

Stockton Springs Community Library (SSCL) will resume its “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” monthly series with a screening of “Being Mortal,” a PBS Frontline Documentary, on Sunday, February 26th at 2 pm. SSCL began this series last year in response to the growing interest in “Aging in Place,” a widespread movement geared towards helping senior citizens stay in their homes as long as possible as they age. With the current growing number of elders, this movement has the potential to improve the quality of life for many seniors.

Death is something we will all face one day. So why is it so hard for doctors to talk with their patients about dying? How can the medical profession better help people navigate the final chapters of their lives with confidence, direction and purpose?

Renowned surgeon and New Yorker writer Atul Gawande explored those questions in his best-selling book, “Being Mortal.” Gawande teamed with FRONTLINE (PBS) on this documentary that brings his personal journey — and the stories of his patients and their families — to life and challenges us all to reexamine how we think about death and dying.

“You don’t have to spend much time with the elderly or those with terminal illness to see, over and over and over again, how medicine fails the people it is supposed to help,” says Gawande, who practices at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Dana-‐‐Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

“Hope is not a plan,” Gawande adds. “We find from our trials that we are literally inflicting therapies on people that shorten their lives and increase their suffering, due to an inability to come to good decisions.”

Three years in the making, the Being Mortal film explores the relationships between doctors and patients nearing the end of life, and shows how many doctors – including Gawande – struggle to talk honestly and openly with their patients who are dying. Being Mortal is an intimate and revealing journey with relevance to all of us.

Small group discussions will follow the screening.

On March 26th “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” will present Patricia Oh of AARP will discuss the benefits and activities of AARP in Waldo County.

The program is free and all are welcome. Light refreshments will be served. For more information visit www.stocktonspringslibrary.org or phone 567-4147.

