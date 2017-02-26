Negotiation and Conflict Resolution Workshop

Saturday, March 11, 2017 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: Hillgrove Community Center, Route 1A, Whitneyville, Maine For more information: 207-454-3364

How do you deal with difficult customers? How do you negotiate a better price for a hotel room? These topics and more will be covered at the March workshop of the Sunrise County Food Alliance, “Negotiation and Conflict Resolution,” which will be led by Ruth Cash-Smith of Edmunds.

Ruth Cash-Smith is a certified business advisor for Coastal Enterprises, Inc., and has developed and delivered dozens of workshops on group dynamics, leadership, and conflict resolution. She believes negotiating can be worthwhile and even fun.

This workshop will be valuable for business owners, and will be full of practical skills for everyday personal communications as well. There is no charge and everyone is welcome. Snow date is March 12. For more information, call 454-3364.

