Nearly 20 Aroostook County churches to do some ‘sole’ searching for Catholic Charities Maine Food Bank

CARIBOU — Collection boxes inside 19 Aroostook County churches, as well as St. Mary of Lourdes Church in Lincoln, are filling up with new and gently-used shoes generously donated by parishioners and community members.

Through Sunday, Jan. 15, Catholic Charities Maine is hoping that the “sole” searching and giving will continue, with the organization’s Food Bank and its clients serving as the benefactors.

The shoes collected will be sold to distributors that work with countries which have people in need. All of the proceeds from the sale will go to the Catholic Charities Maine Food Bank.

Every community in Aroostook County is serviced by the Food Bank which distributes a variety of vital necessities, from cereal and pasta to vegetables and fruit, to 25 local food pantries. More than 20,000 Aroostook County residents received food from the Food Bank last year.

Shoes can be donated at the following churches through Jan. 15:

– St. Mark Church, 13 Allen Farm Road, Ashland.

– Holy Rosary Church, 34 Vaughn St., and Sacred Heart Church, 1143 Van Buren Road, Caribou.

– St. Denis Church, 143 Main St., Fort Fairfield.

– St. Luce Church, 441 U.S. Route 1, Frenchville.

– St. Gerard-Mt. Carmel Church, 363 Main St., Grand Isle.

– St. Joseph Church, Route 1A, Hamlin.

– St. Mary of the Visitation Church, 112 Military St. Houlton.

– St. Louis Church, 100 Main St., Limestone.

– St. Mary of Lourdes Church, 142 Main St., Route 2, Lincoln.

– St. David Church, 774 Main St., and St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 337 St. Thomas St., Madawaska.

– St. Joseph Church, 17 Main St., Mars Hill.

– Our Lady of the Lake Church, Route 11, Portage.

– Nativity of the Blessed Mary Church, 331 Main St., Presque Isle.

– St. Agatha Church, 379 Main St., Saint Agatha.

– St. Joseph Church, 413 Shore Road, Sinclair.

– St. Theresa Church, 239 Main St., Stockholm.

– St. Bruno-St. Remi Church, 174 Main St., Van Buren.

– St. Catherine Church, 13 McManus St., Washburn.

For information, contact Michael Smith, director of Mission for Catholic Charities Maine, at 523-2772 or at msmith@ccmaine.org.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →