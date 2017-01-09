BATH, Maine—Bath resident Dave Inglehart has recently launched a new book, NEAR THE BORDERLINE, a 294-page memoir set largely in northern New York and central Maine, and dealing, among other things, with the early days of the sport of hang-gliding.

A native of Watertown, New York, Mr. Inglehart, 64, grew up in the nearby Thousand Islands, and, beginning in 1973, helped introduce ski-flying to the area, using hang-gliders designed to be towed aloft behind a boat and released at altitude, enabling the pilot to return to the surface in free flight.

Then a senior at Colby College, he began flying from Sugarloaf Mountain, where the sport soon became a regular attraction. Following graduation, he spent a winter at Sugarloaf and went on to participate in the First World Hang-gliding Championships held in the Austrian Alps in March, 1975, later returning to Watertown, where he worked as a staff writer at the Watertown Daily Times.

In 1977, following a hang-gliding tour of the western U.S., he attended the Breadloaf School in Vermont. In addition to stints as a teacher and journalist, he has worked as a developer and publisher of multimedia programming, producing a three-part history series, Age of Revolution (see ageofrevolution.net).

Subtitled “coming of age (and then some) on the northern frontier,” NEAR THE BORDERLINE traces the author’s evolution as a person and a writer in a unique geographical region, and goes on to explain the implications of a contentious family history.

Pre-orders of the book are now available online at Inkshares.com, a California company that uses a crowd-funding model to develop readership in advance of production, a promising new means of mass-market publishing.

To read excerpts of the manuscript, send a comment or pre-order the book, visit https://www.inkshares.com/books/near-the-borderline-18a4a5. Alternatively, go to inkshares.com and search for “Near the Borderline.”

contact:

Dave Inglehart

9 Turner Ct.

Bath, ME 04530

tel.: 207 515-1699

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →