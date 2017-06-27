Sunday, July 2, 2017 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Location: Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront, 65 Commercial Street, Portland, ME
For more information: 207-799-5154; eventbrite.com/e/natural-brass-embossed-necklace-tickets-35152361660
Come to this class at Hilton Garden Inn Portland Downtown Waterfront to create interesting jewelry that gets noticed. You will learn the technique to texturize and emboss natural brass pieces, combined with beautiful beads to make a whimsical and modern pendant.
Workshop includes all materials to make a pendant with beads and a natural brass chain. Cost is $35.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →