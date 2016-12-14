Nativity Puppet Show Coming To First Congregational Church of Brewer, Maine

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Brewer, UCC, 35 Church Street, Brewer, Maine For more information: 207 989-7350; facebook.com/FirstCongoBrewerUCC

This year, the First Congregational Church of Brewer, Maine is doing something different for their annual nativity pageant.

Longtime church member, Rachel Clark decided to write a nativity play that would involve the use of hand puppets.

Anita Louise McCormick, an artist and member of the church, took on the project and designed felt hand puppets to represent Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd, and three wise men.

To make the hand puppets more visible to the congregation, the puppet show will be projected onto the church’s big screen TV.

In addition to the nativity puppet show on December 18, Pastor Grace Bartlett is inviting people coming to church that Sunday to dress as their favorite character from the nativity story.

All are welcome!

