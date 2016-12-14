Community

Nativity Puppet Show Coming To First Congregational Church of Brewer, Maine

Nativity hand puppets, designed by Anita Louise McCormick
Anita Louise McCormick | BDN
Nativity hand puppets, designed by Anita Louise McCormick
By Anita Louise McCormick
Posted Dec. 14, 2016, at 12:22 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Location: First Congregational Church of Brewer, UCC, 35 Church Street, Brewer, Maine

For more information: 207 989-7350; facebook.com/FirstCongoBrewerUCC

This year, the First Congregational Church of Brewer, Maine is doing something different for their annual nativity pageant.

Story continues below advertisement.

Longtime church member, Rachel Clark decided to write a nativity play that would involve the use of hand puppets.

Anita Louise McCormick, an artist and member of the church, took on the project and designed felt hand puppets to represent Mary, Joseph, an angel, a shepherd, and three wise men.

To make the hand puppets more visible to the congregation, the puppet show will be projected onto the church’s big screen TV.

In addition to the nativity puppet show on December 18, Pastor Grace Bartlett is inviting people coming to church that Sunday to dress as their favorite character from the nativity story.

All are welcome!

First Congregational Church of Brewer UCC,

35 Church Street, Brewer, Maine

Ph. 989-7350

https://www.facebook.com/FirstCongoBrewerUCC

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. El Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directionsEl Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directions
  2. Infant deaths are rising, and the group charged with understanding why hasn’t met for 2 yearsInfant deaths are rising, and the group charged with understanding why hasn’t met for 2 years
  3. Man who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine policeMan who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine police
  4. Maine men lose licenses after allegedly removing eggs from female lobsters
  5. Biomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generatorsBiomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generators

Top Stories

Similar Articles