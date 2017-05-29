Native Plants for your Garden slide show and talk

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Bagaduce Music Lending Library Performance Hall, 49 South Street, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 359-2346; nativemainegardens.org/
Native Gardens of Blue Hill is presenting Preview Native Plants For Your Garden, a slide show and talk on Tuesday, June 6 at 5:30pm at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library Performance Hall, 49 South Street in Blue Hill. This preview features plants that will be available for sale the following Saturday, June 10 from 9 – noon at the same location.
