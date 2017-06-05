Native plant sale

Saturday, June 10, 2017 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Location: Bagaduce Music Lending Library, 49 South Street, Blue Hill, Maine
For more information: 217-812-6909; nativemainegardens.org/
Native Gardens of Blue Hill will be hosting local growers and vendors of native plants on Saturday morning, June 10 from 9 – 1. Hard to find garden-worthy native plants will be offered for sale to the public. The sale will take place at the Bagaduce Music Lending Library parking lot at 49 South Street in Blue Hill.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →