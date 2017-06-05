Native and Invasive Aquatic Plants Presentation

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: 93 Main Coffee Shop, 93 Main St, Unity, Maine
For more information: 207-948-3766.; sebasticookrlt.org
UNITY, Maine – With paddle season upon us, there is no better time to investigate aquatic ecosystems. But which of those underwater plants are good, and which are unwanted invasives?
John McPhedran of the Maine Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will join the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust on July 12 at 6:30 pm to discuss native and invasive aquatic plants.
No one has their eye on aquatic plant communities like McPhedran. As the DEP’s Invasive Aquatic Plant Unit Leader, he has spent a career investigating threats to aquatic ecosystems and educating citizens on how to stop or limit the spread of aquatic invasive species. McPhedran’s engaging presentation will help everyday paddlers identify both native and unwelcome invasives.
McPhedran’s talk is part of the Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s monthly speaker series, “Restoring Connections to Place,” featuring a wide variety of conservation topics of interest to Maine. The program is open to the public and a five-dollar donation is suggested. For more information, please email info@sebasticookrlt.org or call 207-948-3766.
About Sebasticook Regional Land Trust
Sebasticook Regional Land Trust’s mission is to recognize and conserve the rich wild and working landscape of Central Maine’s Sebasticook River watershed. We work with willing landowners to conserve the lands they love and the resources our community relies upon—clean water, family farms that provide local food and jobs, wellmanaged working forests, places to hunt, fish and play with our children.
