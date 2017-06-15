Saturday, July 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: College of the Atlantic, 105 Eden Street, Bar Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-3519; abbemuseum.org/events/2017/7/8/native-american-festival-and-basketmakers-market
This popular festival, sponsored by the Maine Indian Basketmakers Alliance and the Abbe Museum, is hosted on the campus of College of the Atlantic and offers visitors, collectors, and gallery owners the opportunity to buy directly from the artists, as quality and authenticity is the hallmark of this Indian Market. For many visitors, this is a rare opportunity to meet the artists and learn about contemporary Indian arts and cultures from Maine and the Maritimes.
Free and open to the public.
