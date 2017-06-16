National Weather Service Skywarn Weather Spotter Training

Monday, June 19, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast , ME
For more information: 2073383884; belfastlibrary.org
On Monday, June 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the Belfast Free Library is hosting a National Weather Service Skywarn spotter training program.
Local weather spotters are the eyes and ears of the National Weather Service during severe weather. Even with the advanced technology of satellites and radar, the National Weather Service relies on spotters to report on local conditions. Learn to identify storms, estimate winds speeds, measure rain and snow, and recognize flood conditions, as well as how to report local conditions to the National Weather Service.
To learn more about the weather spotter program, visit http://www.nws.noaa.gov/skywarn/.
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, please call the library at 338-3884, ext. 25.
