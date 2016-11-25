National Theatre high definition broadcast on December 15: No Man’s Land

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Location: Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, Rockland, Maine For more information: rocklandstrand.com

ROCKLAND, Maine –A live high definition broadcast of Harold Pinter’s comic classic No Man’s Land will be presented as a London’s National Theatre Live production at the Strand Theatre, 345 Main Street, on Thursday, Dec. 15. Showtimes are 2pm and 7pm.

Following it’s hit run on Broadway, No Man’s Land stars Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart return to the West End stage in this production broadcast from Wyndham’s Theatre, London.

In the story, two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, meet in a Hampstead pub one summer’s evening and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.

Also starring Owen Teale and Damien Molony, don’t miss this glorious revival of Pinter’s comic classic. The broadcast includes an exclusive Q&A with the cast and director Sean Mathias.

Running time: 2 hours, 30 minutes. Appropriate for audiences 15 years old and up. Tickets: $12, General Admission. To buy tickets, or for more information, visit www.rocklandstrand.com. Tel: (207) 594-0070 EX 3 Email: info@rocklandstrand.com.

