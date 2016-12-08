NATIONAL PASTRY DAY AT MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-844-0381

Celebrate National Pastry Day at the Midcoast Winter Farmers Market!

Two of our members, Paula C. of Paula C’s Home Baked Goods and Rebecca Keough of Farmers Daughter, are accomplished pastry chefs with years of experience. Their pastries are among the many delicious foods available at this market.

As part of our celebration of National Pastry Day, we are raffling off a copy of “Mastering the Art of French Pastry”, by Healy & Bugat. This 450 page reference book includes many detailed diagrams and color photographs. Raffle tickets are $1 each and the book is valued at $25.

Pastries have been around since 2600 B.C. The Egyptians made doughnut-like pastries out of crude flour and honey, and then dipped them in wine. In the 7th century, pastry-making developed as a culinary art form in the Middle East. It spread to Europe after the Crusades, and French and Italian chefs developed their own version of the recipes and experimented with new techniques. There are now many different types of pastry including shortcrust, flaky, puff, choux, and phyllo. Examples of these can be found at our market.

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Customers enjoy the farmers’ market, live music, and lunch at the Midcoast Market Café. Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

