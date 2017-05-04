National Park Service is set to conduct prescribed fire burns in Acadia National Park

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service is planning to conduct a number of prescribed fire burns in Acadia National Park through June 1 and again from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30, provided weather and fuel conditions meet the conditions established in the park’s prescribed fire plan.

The purpose of the prescribed fire burns is to perpetuate native plant species and open space landscapes by preventing the successional invasion of grasslands by shrubs and trees. The prescribed fire burns will also reduce natural hazard fuels, which will help minimize fire risk to park and adjacent lands.

Prescribed fire burns may occur any time within the designated periods when the right conditions exist so it is not possible to schedule the exact dates far in advance. Before burning, a designated set of conditions must exist, including favorable air temperature, wind speed and direction, and relative humidity. Weather conditions will be monitored throughout the duration of the prescribed fire burns to ensure they are completed safely.

The prescribed fire program at Acadia National Park is conducted by trained and experienced NPS fire personnel under controlled conditions. Their primary goal is to ensure the safety of fire personnel and the public. The NPS will notify and coordinate with local towns and fire departments as far in advance of a prescribed fire burn as possible.

“We are taking every precaution to ensure the safety of fire personnel and the public as we manage open spaces and historic vistas in Acadia National Park,” said Superintendent Kevin Schneider. “We are also inviting neighboring fire departments to participate in the prescribed fire burns as a training and community-building exercise.”

