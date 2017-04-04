National Junior Ranger Day – Saturday, May 20, from 1 – 4pm at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor

By pmsercinst
Posted April 04, 2017, at 1:57 p.m.

Saturday, May 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine

For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org

Celebrate spring with a field day full of family activities and events. Jr. Ranger Day is geared toward children ages 12 and under, accompanied by an adult. Rain or Shine! Start at Eliot Hall, on the Schoodic Institute Campus. Free drop-in programs, games, art, and activities! Fun for the whole family all afternoon! Free and open to the public. 207-288-1310

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Moody’s Diner owner: New tip law drives up prices, will end charity and worker benefits
  2. Tent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accidentTent fire that killed homeless man near I-295 likely caused by accident
  3. Another spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snowAnother spring storm to dump up to 8 inches of snow
  4. Maine wardens investigating fatal shooting of dog by coyote hunter
  5. Coordinated arson attacks cause $750,000 in damage to Maine trucking company trucks

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs