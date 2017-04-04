National Junior Ranger Day – Saturday, May 20, from 1 – 4pm at Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor

Saturday, May 20, 2017 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Location: Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park, 9 Atterbury Circle, Winter Harbor, Maine
For more information: 207-288-1310; schoodicinstitute.org
Celebrate spring with a field day full of family activities and events. Jr. Ranger Day is geared toward children ages 12 and under, accompanied by an adult. Rain or Shine! Start at Eliot Hall, on the Schoodic Institute Campus. Free drop-in programs, games, art, and activities! Fun for the whole family all afternoon! Free and open to the public. 207-288-1310
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →