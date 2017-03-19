National Expert to Speak on Communicating for Change

Friday, March 24, 2017 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Location: Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business at Husson University, 1 College Circle, Bangor, Maine
For more information: 207-458-6636.; communicatingforchange.eventbrite.com
Rosemarie Rung, APR, will present “Communicating for Change,” a professional development session for the public relations, marketing and communications community on Friday, March 24 from 8 – 10 a.m. at Husson University’s Richard E. Dyke Center for Family Business in Bangor. The Husson University Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA) and the Yankee Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) are hosting the event.
Rung is a 25-year corporate communications veteran with experience working for two Fortune 50 corporations and leading her own private consulting practice. She is an expert in crisis communications, change management communications, employee communications, and community relations. Rung is also past president of the Yankee Chapter of PRSA, and conducts various professional development sessions for public relations, communications, and executive-level personnel. She is accredited in public relations (APR), and founded Laura’s World Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports educational, recreational, and health opportunities for underserved children globally. Rung is currently the organization’s chair.
“Change is inevitable,” said Rung. “Whether it comes from reorganizations, acquisitions, mergers, downsizing or new strategic directions, there are unique components to developing situations that demand special communication considerations for your employees and external publics, especially those ‘resistant to change.’”
The cost of this session is $25 for PRSA members and $35 for non-members. Breakfast is included as part of this great networking and learning opportunity. All proceeds will benefit Husson University’s PRSSA Chapter. To register for the event go to https://communicatingforchange.eventbrite.com or contact Shayne Brown, the professional development director for Husson PRSSA at brownsha@husson.edu or 1 (207) 458-6636.
The Husson University Chapter of PRSSA offers students an opportunity to experience public relations in a professional setting. The Husson PRSSA Chapter was founded in 2009 and is the only chapter in the state of Maine. PRSSA aims to enhance student education, broaden networks, and launch careers in public relations.
For more than 100 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent superior value in higher education. Our Bangor campus and off-campus satellite education centers in Southern Maine, Wells, and Northern Maine provide advanced knowledge in business; health and education; pharmacy studies; science and humanities; as well as communication. In addition, Husson University has a robust adult learning program. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.
