NATIONAL BEAN DAY at MIDCOAST WINTER FARMERS MARKET

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Exhibition Hall, Topsham Fairgrounds, Fairgrounds Road, Topsham, Maine For more information: 207-844-0381

Support local agriculture while enjoying fresh, local food and live music!

Celebrate National Bean Day this Friday – purchase locally grown ingredients for your bean dishes at our market! Check out the following vendor stands:

Fairwinds Farm: Sixteen varieties of dried beans, including some that are native to Maine, plus onions

Whatley Farm: Onions, garlic, shallots, bacon, ham hocks

Two Coves Farm: Garlic, bacon, ground beef, pork

Olde Haven Farm: Black garlic, which adds richness and complexity; plus pork belly and pork hocks

Chef’s Cupboard: Dried spices

Keough Farm: Maple syrup

Beans are the most economical source of protein available – one reason why many families are choosing to include beans in their vegetarian meals.

The Midcoast Winter Farmers’ Market is open every Friday from 11 AM to 4 PM in the Exhibition Hall at the Topsham Fairgrounds.

Midcoast Market Café hours are 11 AM to 3 PM. Chef Jenn Legnini, a Good Food Award winner, creates soups, stews and panini using fresh ingredients from local farms.

Recycle your cookbooks at our cookbook exchange – new finds at every market!

Guess the number of dried beans in a mason jar and win a bean cookbook!

The market is accessed from the Topsham Bypass (Route 196) or from Elm Street (Route 24) using the Topsham Fair entrances. There is plenty of parking and the Exhibition Hall entrances are at ground level, making it easy for handicapped access.

