Nation to Nation: How do healthy tribal-state relations work?

Monday, Oct. 10, 2016 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Location: Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast, Maine For more information: 2073381502

A panel discussion featuring three Wabanaki leaders: John Banks, Jamie Bissonette-Lewey, and Sherri Mitchell, with analysis of current impasse and visions for a more constructive and collaborative future – one that locates tribal self-determination as a true priority. This event marks Belfast’s inaugural recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day, and also coincides with the International Days of Prayer and Action in solidarity with Standing Rock (October 8-11).” 4:00 pm at the Belfast Free Library. Admission is free, donations are welcome!

