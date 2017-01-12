Natalie MacMaster to Return to Caribou in March

Tuesday, March 7, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Caribou Performing Arts Center, 308 Sweden St, Caribou, ME For more information: cariboupac.org

10 Years ago Natalie MacMaster sold out the CPAC, and she will again March 7, 2017.

The City of Caribou is proud to announce that the world renown fiddler, Natalie MacMaster, will return to the Caribou Performing Arts Center on March 7 to again entertain hundreds with an uplifting performance. Natalie will perform with Donnell Leahy, another award winning fiddler, as well as an incredible array of talented musicians, many of which are family members.

The fiddling duo has toured extensively over the years, selling out venues far and wide. Each show is an unforgettable experience for all in attendance, and word of their musical achievements has travelled.

The City of Caribou has been working on this booking for some time now and all are thrilled to finally announce the show to the public. Austin Bleess, Caribou City Manager, says, “We are excited to bring such a talented musician to Caribou. Natalie has a sound that everyone enjoys, young and old, and she is sure to sell out the place”.

Tickets will be available for online purchase Friday, January 20, 2017, at http://www.cariboupac.org.

