Nancy McGinnis to be featured July artist in Steuben

Nancy McGinnis will be the featured artist at the Henry D. Moore Library during the month of July during library hours.

“Life is how you frame it,” said McGinnis, a creative photographer and writer. Her art reflects her Maine adventures, her sense of humor and inspiration “that can be found everyday if you look for it.”

She credits her photographer father for being a role model, instilling in her from an early age the ability to recognize and tell a story with a camera. Much later, she learned new approaches to color and composition thanks to Maine artists/educators including Christopher Cart and the late Florence Daly.

Though born and raised in New York City, she has now called Maine home far longer than anywhere else. Even after three decades here, she continues to delight in discoveries that nurture her passion for local history, combined with a love of nature and Maine’s unique sense of place. Her art of storytelling has also evolved over her years of employment in a number of Maine library settings.

About 15 years ago, she embarked on a new adventure as a creative small business entrepreneur. Combining visual storytelling with her eye for graphic design and her communication expertise, she launched communicado! — using words and images for marketing and public relations in everything from brochures to banners to books. She offers custom art photography “as a way to preserve and share what matters to you: a portrait of your family, pets, home, camp, boat or barn or even a prized quilt.”

McGinnis, a Kodak KINSA Award winner and KVAA Harlow Gallery People’s Choice Award recipient, was selected as Old Hallowell Day Artist of the Year in 2016. She is also a major contributing photo illustrator of Nothin’ but Puffins, published by Downeast Books.

For this exhibit and sale, ranging from postcards to wall art, McGinnis has selected timeless as well as refreshing new perspectives on subject matter sure to resonate with local residents and visitors — from the stark winter beauty of the Maine coast to lobsterboat races and beach roses in bloom.

For more information, contact the library at 207-546-2858 or visit www.moorelibrary.org.

