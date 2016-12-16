Nancy Brown receives recognition from Knox County Commissioners

APPLETON, Maine — Knox County Commissioners have recognized Nancy Brown of Appleton for her long-term volunteer activities for the town of Appleton.

In a ceremony on Dec. 14, she was awarded the Spirit of America Volunteer Award for 55 years of service. She was nominated for this award by former selectman Donald Burke.

Nancy’s service includes volunteering at the Appleton Library, including at least one volunteer shift every week since 1961; being a founding member of the Appleton Historical Society, serving on the Comprehensive Plan Committee, the School Committee, the Conservation Committee and the town Budget Committee; serving as a volunteer art teacher at Appleton Village School, and helping found and teach the 4-H Club. She currently volunteers as an archivist for the Historical Society, and in the kindergarten at Appleton Village School.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →