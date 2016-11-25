NAMI Bangor Open House & Speakers’ Night

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: NAMI Bangor @ Acadia Hospital (Penobscot Room) , 268 Stillwater Ave , Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-866-3307; namimaine.org

Those in the Bangor area are cordially invited to NAMI Bangor’s Holiday Open House on Tuesday, November 29, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Acadia Hospital in the Penobscot Room. If you would like to learn more about the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), this event is open to the public and will feature two speakers with lived experience telling their stories; a celebration of those who have volunteered for NAMI Bangor in 2016; a resource table with information you can take with you about NAMI’s classes, support groups, and other programs; There will be lots of FREE food; and even door prizes! Please join us as we help celebrate 2016, and put an end to the stigma of mental illness once and for all!

