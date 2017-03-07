Monday, April 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, April 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, April 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monday, May 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Career Center, 53 Prescott Drive, Suite 1, Machias, ME For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/my-money-works

This class can help you gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals.

At the end of the class you will have a plan to achieve greater financial stability. A follow-up session is scheduled to provide additional networking and support. Successful completion of this class meets one of the requirements for the Family Development Account (FDA) and Rainy Day Savings (RDS) matched savings programs.

Please bring lunch and snacks (if desired) to the class!

Starting Monday, April 10 for 5 weeks from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

