My Money Works

By soshorepoet
Posted March 07, 2017, at 3:51 p.m.

Monday, April 10, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, April 17, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, April 24, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, May 1, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, May 8, 2017 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Career Center, 53 Prescott Drive, Suite 1, Machias, ME

For more information: 207-255-4917; axiom.coursestorm.com/course/my-money-works

This class can help you gain the skills and confidence you need to stretch your money, pay your bills, reduce debt, find money for savings, plan for retirement, and set personal financial goals.

At the end of the class you will have a plan to achieve greater financial stability. A follow-up session is scheduled to provide additional networking and support. Successful completion of this class meets one of the requirements for the Family Development Account (FDA) and Rainy Day Savings (RDS) matched savings programs.

Please bring lunch and snacks (if desired) to the class!

Starting Monday, April 10 for 5 weeks from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

  1. A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.A storm tore the bow off this ship. The captain still managed to steer it to safety.
  2. Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’Former state representative from Winslow found ‘safe and sound’
  3. Maine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors objectMaine State Prison bra-removal policy reversed after women visitors object
  4. State yanks Brewer auctioneer’s license after he is accused of 56 violations
  5. Former state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friendFormer state representative from Winslow last seen leaving for lunch with a friend

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs