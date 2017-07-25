Outdoors

MY KATAHDIN SHOW

February Katahdin Oil on canvas
Michael Vermette
February Katahdin Oil on canvas
Marsha Donahue | BDN
By Marsha Donahue, Katahdin Region
Follow on Twitter Follow on Twitter Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted July 25, 2017, at 5:47 p.m.

Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine

For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com

Coming to the Katahdin region this Saturday? Stop in at North Light Gallery for refreshments and an eyeful of beautiful paintings of our favorite mountain, Katahdin.

North Light Gallery Artists are joined by five guest artists to show you their favorite views of the mountain…which might also be yours. You may even get to meet some of the artists!

Supposed to be a beautiful day so plan to come up and stop by.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

  1. Man killed in Golden Road logging truck crash identifiedMan killed in Golden Road logging truck crash identified
  2. Cyclist injured in hit-and-run in downtown BangorCyclist injured in hit-and-run in downtown Bangor
  3. Heated argument between pilot, attendant delays flight bound for PortlandHeated argument between pilot, attendant delays flight bound for Portland
  4. RI senator on hot mic: Trump is ‘crazy.’ Collins: ‘I’m worried’RI senator on hot mic: Trump is ‘crazy.’ Collins: ‘I’m worried’
  5. Sister says Cherryfield homicide victim was ‘sassy’ and ‘a good person’Sister says Cherryfield homicide victim was ‘sassy’ and ‘a good person’

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs