MY KATAHDIN SHOW

Saturday, July 29, 2017 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Location: North Light Gallery, 256 Penobscot Ave, Millinocket, Maine
For more information: 207-723-4414; artnorthlight.com
Coming to the Katahdin region this Saturday? Stop in at North Light Gallery for refreshments and an eyeful of beautiful paintings of our favorite mountain, Katahdin.
North Light Gallery Artists are joined by five guest artists to show you their favorite views of the mountain…which might also be yours. You may even get to meet some of the artists!
Supposed to be a beautiful day so plan to come up and stop by.
