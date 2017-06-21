Mutt-i-grees and More!

Monday, July 24, 2017 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Location: Winslow Public Library, 136 Halifax Street, Winslow, ME
For more information: 2078721978; winslow-me.gov/departments/library
We will be using some of the materials from the Mutt-i-grees program to discuss shelter animals and how best to support our local shelters. We will read a book and make some toys for the shelter animals. To learn more about Mutt-i-grees, visit their website: http://education.muttigrees.org/.
To learn more about our local animal shelter visit: http://hswa.org/
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →