Musical Mélange

By Monica Kelly,
Posted April 14, 2017, at 11:24 a.m.

Friday, July 21, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine

For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/musical-melange/

GILLES VONSATTEL, piano

TODD PALMER, clarinet

JAKOB KORANYI, cello

Acclaimed for his commanding virtuosity, delicate sound and passion for innovative programs, cellist Jakob Koranyi opens this eclectic concert, also featuring Todd Palmer, one of the world’s most gifted and accomplished clarinetists, and Gilles Vonsattel, “a pianist well worth watching” (The New York Times).

Program subject to change.

GYÖRYI LIGETI Solo Cello Sonata

POULENC Sonata for Clarinet and Piano

DEBUSSY L’isle joyeuse

SVANTE HENRYSON Off Pist for cello and clarinet

CARL MARIA VON WEBER Le Grand Trio (arr. Palmer) after the Grand Duo Concertant Op. 48

Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25

