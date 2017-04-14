Musical Mélange

Friday, July 21, 2017 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Union Hall Theatre, 24 Central St., Rockport, Maine
For more information: (207) 236-2823; baychamberconcerts.org/events/event/musical-melange/
GILLES VONSATTEL, piano
TODD PALMER, clarinet
JAKOB KORANYI, cello
Acclaimed for his commanding virtuosity, delicate sound and passion for innovative programs, cellist Jakob Koranyi opens this eclectic concert, also featuring Todd Palmer, one of the world’s most gifted and accomplished clarinetists, and Gilles Vonsattel, “a pianist well worth watching” (The New York Times).
Program subject to change.
GYÖRYI LIGETI Solo Cello Sonata
POULENC Sonata for Clarinet and Piano
DEBUSSY L’isle joyeuse
SVANTE HENRYSON Off Pist for cello and clarinet
CARL MARIA VON WEBER Le Grand Trio (arr. Palmer) after the Grand Duo Concertant Op. 48
Tickets: $45 Adult, $10 Under age 25
