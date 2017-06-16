Musical Grand Matinee: West Side Story

Wednesday, July 19, 2017 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Musical Grand Matinee series– a series of great movie musicals, all playing Wednesday at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Wednesday, July 19th with one of the greatest musicals ever committed to celluloid presented the way it was made to be seen- “West Side Story!” This romantic musical update of “Romeo and Juliet” won ten Oscars™. The tale of a turf war between rival teenage gangs in Manhattan’s Hell’s Kitchen and the two lovers (Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood) who cross battle lines has captivated audiences for four decades. The Stephen Sondheim/Leonard Bernstein score is just one of the reasons. With Rita Moreno, Russ Tamblyn and George Chakiris. (1961. USA 2 hrs, 31 min. Directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins. PG.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $6 for all Musical Grand Matinee screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
