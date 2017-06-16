Musical Grand Matinee: The Young Girls of Rochefort

Wednesday, July 26, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Musical Grand Matinee series– a series of great movie musicals, all playing Wednesday at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- continues its new Summer season on Wednesday, July 26th with a terrific French-language musical that bursts from the screen in 60’s pop art/technicolor fun- “The Young Girls of Rochefort!” Romance begins busting out all over in Rochefort. A fair is being organized, giving the town an air of excitement and effervescence. Twin sisters Delphine, a dance teacher (Catherine Deneuve), and Solange, a pianist and a composer (Françoise Dorléac, Deneuve’s actual sister), dream of making it big in the world of music. The sisters, like many in Rochefort, including a dashing American pianist (Gene Kelly), are looking for love, without realizing that their ideal partners are right before their eyes. With George Chakiris (“Bernardo” from “West Side Story” and Danielle Darrieux as well as the music of Michel Legrand. (1968. French with English subtitles. 2 hrs, 4 min. Directed by Jacques Demy. G.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $6 for all Musical Grand Matinee screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
