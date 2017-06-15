Musical Grand Matinee: Kiss Me Kate (3D)

Wednesday, July 12, 2017 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: The Grand, 165 Main Street, Ellsworth, Maine
For more information: 207-667-9500; grandonline.org/
The Grand’s Musical Grand Matinee series– a series of great movie musicals, all playing Wednesday at 1:00 pm at The Grand in Ellsworth- begins its new Summer season on Wednesday, July 12th with a classic Cole Porter musical presented the way it was made to be seen- “Kiss Me Kate” -in 3D! An ex-husband (Howard Keel) and wife (Kathryn Grayson) team star in a musical version of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew”, but off-stage the production is rife ex-lovers’ quarrels and gangster looking for some money owed to them. With music by Cole Porter and dance numbers choreographed by Hermes Pan and dancer/choreographers Bob Fosse, Bobby Van and Tommy Rall, the film was also shot in 3D and will be presented at The Grand the way it was made to be seen- in glorious Stereoscopic 3D! With Ann Miller, Keenan Wynn and James Whitmore. (1953. USA. 1 hr, 50 min. Directed by George Sidney. NR.) Tickets for this General Admission presentation are $6 for all Musical Grand Matinee screenings. For more information on this or other Grand events, please call the box office at 207-667-9500 or visit The Grand website at www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.
This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →