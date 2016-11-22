Musica Sacra for Advent 2016 slated for Dec. 3

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Location: St. John's Catholic Church, 207 York St., Bangor, Maine

BANGOR, Maine — Musica Sacra for Advent 2016 performed by St. John’s Catholic Church Chamber Choir directed by Kevin Birch will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the church, 207 York St., featuring the first performance of “A Trilogy of Prayer” by the Rev. Carlton T. Russell.

“Trilogy” is dedicated to Kevin Birch and The Chamber Choir. The three-movement work for unaccompanied choir is based on texts by Lancelot Andrews (1555-1625), St. Augustine of Hippo (345-430) and John Donne (1571-1631).

Also works by Benjamin Britten, Peter Hallock, Carlton Russell and Pierre Villette will be performed.

The Rev. Carlton T. Russell is Professor of Music and College Organist, Emeritus at Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, where he taught for 41 years. In 2006, after retiring to Maine, he and his wife Lorna S. Russell, also an organist, became ministers of music at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill. An Episcopal priest, Dr. Russell holds degrees from Amherst College, Princeton University, and The Episcopal Divinity School, and the Choirmaster (Ch.M.) certificate of The American Guild of Organists. He has written over a dozen articles and reviews, which have appeared in The Musical Quarterly, College Music Symposium, and The American Organist.

Several of his anthems have also been published, by G. Schirmer, H. W. Gray, and Paraclete Press; and his setting of the Holy Eucharist, Rite Two was published by Harold Flammer. In addition to conducting the choir at St. Francis, he continues to do some singing and organ playing, and to compose sacred choral music. He plays the harpsichord in a Baroque music ensemble, The Somerset Consort.

A past dean of the Bangor (Maine) Chapter of the AGO, he is also a director of the St. John’s Organ Society, an organization committed to the preservation and appreciation of the large 1860 E. & G. G. Hook pipe organ, Opus #288 at St. John’s Roman Catholic Church in Bangor, on which he played 20 recitals between 1979 and 2011.

