Music with local musician Barbara Smith

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Local composer & musician Barbara Smith shares her own compositions on keyboard to brighten the darkening days toward the winter solstice. Barbara’s music is inspired by some of her favorite Maine places from the mountains and lakes to the rockbound coast depicting a sense of Maine and transporting you to some of your favorite Maine places. We would love to know if you plan on joining us, at 866-5060.

