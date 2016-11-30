Music with local musician Barbara Smith

oplevents | BDN
By oplevents,
Find on Facebook Find on Facebook
Posted Nov. 30, 2016, at 2:29 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2016 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine

For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org

Local composer & musician Barbara Smith shares her own compositions on keyboard to brighten the darkening days toward the winter solstice. Barbara’s music is inspired by some of her favorite Maine places from the mountains and lakes to the rockbound coast depicting a sense of Maine and transporting you to some of your favorite Maine places. We would love to know if you plan on joining us, at 866-5060.

Story continues below advertisement.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

Recommend this article

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. Darling’s wins 10-year legal dispute with Ford; damages could reach millions
  2. Big snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up northBig snow storm tonight will drop up to 12 inches up north
  3. Midcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York TimesMidcoast chefs’ marriage makes the New York Times
  4. Blue Angels to visit Brunswick ThursdayBlue Angels to visit Brunswick Thursday
  5. State officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near PortlandState officials hope to ease traffic woes on I-295 near Portland

Blogs

Be a BDN blogger | Browse BDN blogs

Top Stories

Similar Articles

More in Living