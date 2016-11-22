Music program for Advent at Lincolnville church

LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — “Music and Reflection for the Season of Advent,” a four-week series, will be held at 4 p.m. beginning Sunday, Nov. 27, at United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Rt 173, in Lincolnville Center.

The programs will include seasonal music, selected readings and moments of silent reflection.

The program on Nov. 27 will feature Windfern Ensemble with Maho Hisakawa on flute and Nathan Hillman on viola. Hisakawa of Lincolnville is principal flutist of Odeon Adult Orchestra and plays in various venues as a soloist and with Windfern. Hillman of Monroe is a composer and music arranger and the principal violist of Odeon Adult Orchestra. The classical flute and viola duo also perform at weddings, memorial services, receptions, and churches.

The United Christian Church was built as the town’s meeting house in 1821. It has the original boxed pews, upper pulpit, gallery, and 12 over 12 windows and is one of the few Maine historic meetinghouses in year-round use.

All faiths are welcome. For information contact Mary Schulien, UCC music director, 785-3521 or humm@midcoast.com.

