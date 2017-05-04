Music of West Java Indonesia

By Leanne Ouimet
Posted May 04, 2017, at 10:33 a.m.

Friday, May 19, 2017 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Olin Concert Hall, 75 Russel St., Lewiston, Maine

For more information: 207-786-6135 ; bates.edu/music/about/olin-arts-center/

A program of traditional and contemporary music performed on Bates College’s gamelan instruments by students in the course “Performing Musical Art of Indonesia.” Special guests are Een Herdiani, a dancer and director of a conservatory for the arts in West Java; and Undang Sumarna, a master drummer who teaches West Javanese gamelan at the University of California, Santa Cruz. Free, but tickets required: batesconcerts.eventbrite.com.

