Music buffet at Penobscot United Methodist Church

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, Penobscot , Maine For more information: 207-326-4885

PENOBSCOT, Maine — Music buffet featuring artists Goeff Warner and Cambo Obrien, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, near the town hall. Open mic 7-8 p.m., followed by refreshments and featured artists. Free-will donation to benefit Community Fuel Fund and Tree of Life Food Pantry. 326-4885.

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →