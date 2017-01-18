Music buffet at Penobscot United Methodist Church

Posted Jan. 18, 2017, at 11:37 a.m.

Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, Penobscot , Maine

For more information: 207-326-4885

PENOBSCOT, Maine — Music buffet featuring artists Goeff Warner and Cambo Obrien, 7-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Penobscot United Methodist Church, 14 Southern Bay Road, near the town hall. Open mic 7-8 p.m., followed by refreshments and featured artists. Free-will donation to benefit Community Fuel Fund and Tree of Life Food Pantry. 326-4885.

