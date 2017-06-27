Music at the Museum

Posted June 27, 2017

Thursday, July 20, 2017 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: 255 Maine Street, Brunswick, ME

For more information: 207-725-3276; bowdoin.edu/calendar/event.jsp?bid=895030&rid=103756

Bowdoin International Music Festival faculty perform in conjunction with the summer exhibitions at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art.

Free and open to the public.

Due to limited seating, free tickets are required. Telephone 207-725-3276 or e-mail cbaljon@bowdoin.edu.

