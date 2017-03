LINCOLNVILLE, Maine — “Music and Reflection for the Lenten Season,” a five-week series of music, seasonal readings, and moments of quiet reflection, starting with “Just a Closer Walk with Thee,” 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, United Christian Church, 18 Searsmont Road, Route 173, Lincolnville Center. Organist Connie Parker; the Rev. Susan Stonestreet, reader. Free-will donation. 785-3521.

