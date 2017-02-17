Thursday, March 2, 2017 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Blue Hill Public Library, 5 Parker Point Rd, Blue Hill, Maine For more information: 207-374-5515; bhpl.net

Certified music therapist and director of Surry Arts at the Barn, Alan Wittenberg, will present a talk, Music Across the Lifespan: Diversity, Inclusivity, Creativity, at the Blue Hill Public Library on Thursday March 2nd at 7:00 PM.

Alan will talk about the applications of music as therapy from birth to death, focusing on enhancing the lives and development of people with a variety of issues and conditions. These individuals could include those on the autism spectrum, those with mental health and substance abuse issues, preschool and school aged children with developmental delays such as attention deficit disorder, Down’s syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities. In addition he will cover the use of music therapy in support of speech, occupational and physical therapy goals in medical settings; memory and quality of life for the elderly; hospice care, and more.

Alan Wittenberg provides individual and group sessions to clients of all ages at the Surry Music Therapy Center. He also visits and conducts music therapy sessions at schools and universities, nursing homes and hospitals, and day and residential programs throughout the state of Maine. Alan also does conference presentations and training in Japan and Russia at centers that he founded in those countries. According to Alan, “Music touches us when words cannot… It reflects who we are and helps us to realize who we can be.”

This event is sponsored by the library. The talk is free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

