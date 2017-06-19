Mushroom ID & Foraging Workshop

Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Location: Grand Lake Stream School Building, 15 Water Streeet, Grand Lake Stream, ME
For more information: 2077962100; downeastlakes.org
On Sunday, August 6th, Downeast Lakes Land Trust is pleased to welcome back Greg Marley for a “Mushroom ID and Foraging Workshop.” This class will help beginners identify common mushrooms, including well-known edibles, poisonous species, and useful medicinal varieties. Mr. Marley will give beginners a workshop in identification, fungus ecology, collection, preparation, and recognizing mushroom habitat. This is largely an outdoor program. Participants should wear weather-appropriate clothing, and bring a bagged lunch. The cost is free, but pre-registration is encouraged. Meet at the Grand Lake Stream School Building at 9 am. For more information or to register, please contact DLLT at (207) 796 – 2100, or email cbrown@downeastlakes.org.
Greg Marley has been collecting, studying, eating, growing, and teaching about mushrooms for over 40 years. He is the founder of Mushrooms for Health, as well as the author of “Mushrooms for Health” from Downeast Books, 2009 and “Chanterelle Dreams, Amanita Nightmares” from Chelsea Green, 2010.
