Murderous Dinner Mystery Theater, “The St. Valentine’s Day Mascara.”

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/murder-mystery-dinner-theatre

February 14th, 1929. A date that will live in infamy: Chicago, Prohibition, Bugs Moran, Al Capone.

Story continues below advertisement.

North Side versus South Side.

Irish against Italian.

Tommy guns against… well, you know!

Seven of Moran’s men massacred, Capone’s crew walk calmly away from the scene dressed as cops and prisoners and straight to the top of America’s Most Wanted.

February 11th, 2017. Your date with infamy. Get your glitziest glad rags on as we head down to the Speakeasy for an evening of glamour, illegal gin, and goodness knows what might happen. One thing is sure – long memories, scores to settle, femmes fatale and fated star-crossed lovers all add up to a powder keg of explosive entertainment as tensions rise and bodies fall in Hallowell Open Theater Troupe’s murderous dinner mystery, “The St. Valentine’s Day Mascara.”

TICKETS: $50

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →