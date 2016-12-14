Community

Murderous Dinner Mystery Theater, “The St. Valentine’s Day Mascara.”

By Wendi Richards
Posted Dec. 14, 2016, at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street , Unity, Maine

For more information: 207-509-7132; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/murder-mystery-dinner-theatre

February 14th, 1929. A date that will live in infamy: Chicago, Prohibition, Bugs Moran, Al Capone.

Story continues below advertisement.

North Side versus South Side.

Irish against Italian.

Tommy guns against… well, you know!

Seven of Moran’s men massacred, Capone’s crew walk calmly away from the scene dressed as cops and prisoners and straight to the top of America’s Most Wanted.

February 11th, 2017. Your date with infamy. Get your glitziest glad rags on as we head down to the Speakeasy for an evening of glamour, illegal gin, and goodness knows what might happen. One thing is sure – long memories, scores to settle, femmes fatale and fated star-crossed lovers all add up to a powder keg of explosive entertainment as tensions rise and bodies fall in Hallowell Open Theater Troupe’s murderous dinner mystery, “The St. Valentine’s Day Mascara.”

TICKETS: $50

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →

SEE COMMENTS →

Previous story:
«
Next story:
»
  1. El Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directionsEl Faro bridge recordings reveal captain was asked to change directions
  2. Infant deaths are rising, and the group charged with understanding why hasn’t met for 2 yearsInfant deaths are rising, and the group charged with understanding why hasn’t met for 2 years
  3. Man who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine policeMan who lost wallet with $1,200 inside gets it back with help from Maine police
  4. Maine men lose licenses after allegedly removing eggs from female lobsters
  5. Biomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generatorsBiomass bailout to restart former Covanta plants, boost Aroostook generators