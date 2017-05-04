Murder on Mann Hill- Russian Lumberjack Murders Deputy Sherriff in 1948

Saturday, May 20, 2017 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Location: Historic Town Hall , 729 Main Rd., Holden, Maine
For more information: 207-843-7316
As part of its “What Once Was” series, the Holden Historical Society invites you to attend a chowder and cornbread supper at the Historic Holden Town Hall to hear Charlie Mock describe a murder that occurred in Holden nearly 70 years ago. The supper and presentation will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017, 5 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with funds going towards the restoration of the Old Town Hall.
Mock, a local history buff, reports that he “accidentally stumbled across this story” while researching another presentation. As no one around town seemed to know about the murder he dug further to learn how a burglary, a Russian lumberjack, and a pistol under a bed pillow led to the point blank shooting of a deputy sheriff.
The Holden Historical Society, a 501(c)(3) tax exempt organization. Over the past few years we’ve completed several projects on our handsome 1874 Town Hall/Grange: achieving National Historic Register designation; moving the building back from the road and adding parking; restoring the original front doors and replacing the back door; painting the building; installing a new roof and historical accurate wooden rain gutters. The Society’s next major project will be the restoration of the building’s elegant, tall windows.
For more information contact Kerry Zimmerman at 843-7316 or Charlie Mock at 577-3401.
