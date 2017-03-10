Murder Mystery Party: Mayhem at the Museum Death on Display!

Friday, March 24, 2017 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Orono Public Library, 39 Pine St., Orono, Maine
For more information: 207-866-5060; library.orono.org
Mayhem at the Museum Death on Display has everything: a heist, a hurricane, and a homicide. Unearth the secrets of your museum co-workers while trying to bury your own past! The first 8 people to sign up will have a role in the mystery, so sign up fast! After the first 8 spots are filled, participants will be “audience members” who will participate in some plotting and questioning.
The mystery was created by local Orono High Schooler and Orono Public Library Trustees Member Stephen Nelson.
This is the first of three different mystery parties. Space is limited. To sign up please call the library at 866-5060. If you have questions or comments, please email stephennelson2017@rsu26.org.
