Friday, Oct. 21, 2016 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Bangor Public Library, 145 Harlow St., Bangor, Maine For more information: 207-947-8336; bpl.lib.me.us/Events/murder.html

Come join us for a Murder Mystery Dinner to benefit the Bangor Public Library! Enjoy an evening out and figure out “whodunit!”. Dinner is included with your ticket, and a cash bar will be available. The evening’s entertainment will be performed by professional company Murder Mystery USA Inc.

Story continues below advertisement.

Tickets are available for purchase online with a small fee, or you can purchase without a fee in person at the library. Tickets are $65 per person, $120 per couple.

Limited seating is available, so don’t wait to purchase tickets!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/murder-mystery-dinner-tickets-27847414366

This post was contributed by a community member. Submit your news →