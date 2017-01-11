Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, 42 Depot Street, Unity, Maine For more information: 207-509-7164; uccpa.unity.edu/?q=events/murder-mystery-dinner-theatre

Join us for an interactive mystery and some fabulous food. February 11th, 2017. Your date with infamy. Get your glitziest glad rags on as we head down to the Speakeasy for an evening of glamour, illegal gin, and goodness knows what might happen. One thing is sure – long memories, scores to settle, femmes fatale and fated star-crossed lovers all add up to a powder keg of explosive entertainment as tensions rise and bodies fall in Hallowell Open Theater Troupe’s murderous dinner mystery, “The St. Valentine’s Day Mascara.”

Chicago, Prohibition, Bugs Moran, Al Capone. North Side versus South Side. Irish against Italian.

Tommy guns against… well, you know!

Seven of Moran’s men massacred, Capone’s crew walk calmly away from the scene dressed as cops and prisoners and straight to the top of America’s Most Wanted.

Menu

Aps: Caprese Skewer

Stuffed Mushrooms

Shrimp cocktail

Cash Bar: 5:30-6:15pm

Salad: Green Irish Salad (a mafia fave)

A raspberry sorbet palate cleanser (served in a wine glass)

Entré: The Italian Flag (this consists of 3 types of pasta in pesto, marinara, and Alfredo sauce with sliced grilled chicken topping it, Italian herbs and spices).

A signature Blood Orange Bellini comes with the meal to all guests over 21.

Desert: Tiramisu.

You can expect a death with each course!

